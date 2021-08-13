Spanish football evening headlines: Spurs want Torres, Isak to miss Barcelona trip and Costa linked with Brazil return

Spanish football evening headlines for August 13th

Tottenham linked with Pau Torres

Premier League side Tottenham could move for Villarreal defensive star Pau Torres this month.

Spanish international Torres has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio de la Ceramica this summer due to his £50m release clause with the Yellow Submarine.

Alexander Isak to miss Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Real Sociedad have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their weekend trip to Barcelona with Alexander Isak set to miss out.

However, despite the issues facing the home side, reports from Marca claim Isak missed La Real’s final training session ahead of the game due to a muscle injury.

Diego Costa set for Brazil return

Diego Costa could make a dramatic return to Brazil in this month as he looks to secure a new club in 2021.

According to reports from Goal.com, Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro have reached a verbal agreement with Costa over a $3m-a-year contract offer.

