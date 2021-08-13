Real Madrid finally look set to make their move for Kylian Mbappe, but they are not about to beg for the Frenchman.

Los Blancos have been linked with Mbappe for a number of years, Florentino Perez setting his mind on the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

And it seems like we are coming close to some sort of decision, whether it goes in the favour of Real Madrid or not.

Mbappe has less than a year remaining on his contract, and resistant to offers from PSG, he could leave for free in the summer.

PSG are still hoping they can agree a new contract, especially now that they have signed Lionel Messi.

But they are playing a risky game given they could lose their superstar striker, who should be one of the most expensive players in the world, for absolutely nothing.

And Real Madrid are hoping to test their nerve, with SER via Diario AS reporting that Los Blancos will make a single offer this summer.

According to the report, Real Madrid will offer €120million as their one and only bid for Mbappe this summer to see whether PSG will decide to take the money ahead of potentially missing out on a fee next summer.

If that bid is turned down, Los Blancos are set to sit back and watch the drama unfold, hoping that Mbappe continues to resist contract offers ahead of potentially joining them for free ahead of next season.