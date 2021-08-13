PSG and Real Madrid eye Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid could make a shock move for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger if the Blues complete a deal for Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

The defending European champions have been heavily linked with an offer for the French international ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

However, the Andalucians have stood firm on their demands for a fee in the region of €65-70m for the French international.

If Chelsea do complete an agreement for Kounde, that pushes Rudiger down the pecking order, with reports from Sky Sports claiming he is considering his future at Stamford Bridge following their penalty shootout European Super Cup win over Villarreal.

The former VfB Stuttgart defender is into the final 12 months of his current contract with the Premier League giants but his extension plans could be shelved over a lack of first team football.

Ligue 1 superpower Paris Saint-Germain could rival Los Blancos for the 27-year-old with a possible €25m offer enough to lure him away from West London.