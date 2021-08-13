La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that the departure of Lionel Messi was ‘traumatic’ for him and the league.

It was confirmed last week that Messi would not be continuing at Barcelona, despite agreeing a contract with the club three weeks earlier.

Financial issues at Camp Nou complicated the deal, and the Argentine superstar, who had been with the Blaugrana for 21 years, joined PSG just days later.

The loss is not only a big one for Barcelona, but it’s also significant for La Liga, who have benefited from the vast revenue Messi brings over many years.

Despite that, La Liga chief Tebas stood his ground over negotiations, ensuring Barcelona could not register Messi until they dipped back below their salary cap for the year.

That has led to criticism of Tebas, but he has always insisted he stood his ground to protect the other teams in the league, and indeed Barcelona, who have grossly overspent in recent years.

And the La Liga chief has now admitted that Messi’s departure was a far from an ideal scenario.

“It’s evident that we always want to have the best in La Liga. Neymar left, Cristiano left and now Messi has gone,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“It has been a traumatic exit because for a month all has been well and it fell through late on.

“It hurts that Messi has left but we are working very hard to ensure the (TV) rights don’t fall.”