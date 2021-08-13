Alaves La Liga

Eden Hazard set for key Real Madrid role at the start of 2021/22

Eden Hazard will return to the Real Madrid starting XI ahead of their La Liga season opener at Alaves tomorrow.

Los Blancos kick off their 2021/22 campaign in the Basque Country as Carlo Ancelotti begins his second stint in charge of the club.

The Italian coach has been limited to reduced time to work with his squad in preseason due to extended post international holidays for certain players.

However, despite the lack of preparation for the incoming season, Belgian international Hazard looks set to play a key role in the  weeks ahead.

Hazard’s 2020/21 season was heavily disrupted by injury with two months spent on the sidelines at the start of 2021.

But the former Chelsea winger will be hoping to put his fitness issues behind him this month and he looks nailed on for a starting place this weekend.

REAL MADRID POSSIBLE STARTING XI V ALAVES

Courtois; Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Odegaard; Hazard, Jovic, Bale

Carlo Ancelotti Eden Hazard

