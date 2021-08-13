Diego Costa set for Brazil return in 2021

Diego Costa could make a dramatic return to Brazil in this month as he looks to secure a new club in 2021.

The Spanish international has been available as a free agent following his sudden departure from Atletico Madrid in January.

The veteran striker was initially tipped for an immediate return to Brazil with personal issues reported to be behind his request to terminate his contract in Madrid.

However, after no realistic deal materialised at the start of 2021, the 32-year-old has been linked with moves to Turkey, Israel and the Premier League.

According to reports from Goal.com, Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro have now reached a verbal agreement with Costa and his representatives over a $3m-a-year contract offer.

Costa returned to Los Rojiblancos from Chelsea at the start of the 2017/18 season, but he struggled to recapture his old form, with just 12 La Liga goals in three and a half seasons back in the Spanish capital.