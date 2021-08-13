Jose Bordalas secures key win on Valencia debut against Getafe

Jose Bordalas sealed a vital 1-0 win on his La Liga debut as Valencia boss up against former side Getafe.

Despite spending the majority of the game with ten men, following Hugo Guillamon‘s third minute red card, Los Che dug deep to secure all three points.

A tackle after 30 seconds led to a red card after VAR review for Valencia's Hugo Guillamón! 🟥 But Carlos Soler gives 10-man Los Che the lead from the penalty spot a few minutes later anyway 🦇 A dramatic start to the season in LaLiga 😱 pic.twitter.com/JXuMyxWuiG — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 13, 2021

Both sides looked determined to make an impact in a high octane start at the Estadio Mestalla as Carlos Soler tucked home from the penalty spot shortly after Guillamon’s dismissal.

Carlos Soler scores the first goal of the LaLiga season. Down a man too 😎 pic.twitter.com/3Hdax0z7qW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2021

The visitors did look to up the tempo after the restart with Mauro Arambarri lashing a superb effort just over the bar.

However, the away side’s chances of a late equaliser were hit by a red card of their own as Erick Cabaco received a second yellow card in the final minutes.

But Los Che’s third choice keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was the hero in the dying seconds, as he tipped Arambarri’s drive onto the post, before producing an incredible stop to deny Marc Cucurella.

Image via Getty Images