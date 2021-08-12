Spanish football evening headlines: Messi hugs Ramos, Pedri returns to Barcelona, Mbappe welcomes Messi

Spanish football evening headlines for August 12th

Lionel Messi shares a hug with Sergio Ramos on his first day at Paris Saint-Germain

It’s a sight every fan of Spanish football will have found bizarre, and upsetting in many ways. Lionel Messi reported for his first day of training at Paris Saint-Germain today, and was greeted by Sergio Ramos in the gym. The pair shared a hug.

Pedri returns to Barcelona training just five days after La Roja lose Olympic Games final to Brazil

The post-Lionel Messi era has begun at Barcelona. It wasn’t a bluff; the Argentine has joined Paris Saint-Germain and will ply his trade in France this season and beyond. In his stead, Ronald Koeman will need second bananas to step up and assume leadership at Camp Nou in what’s sure to be a tough year.

Kylian Mbappe welcomes Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi reported for his first day of work at Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, and met his new team-mates. Kylian Mbappe, of course, was one of them. Messi will form a lethal front three at the Parc des Princes beside the Frenchman and his old friend, Neymar. “Welcome to Paris, Leo,” Mbappe tweeted.

