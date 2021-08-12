Paris Saint-Germain are said to be dreaming of uniting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Parc des Princes.

PSG confirmed the signing of Barcelona legend Messi earlier this week, signing the Argentine on a free, or at least in terms of transfer fee.

The move completes a scary front line for the Parisiens, with Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe now available to Mauricio Pochettino.

But there could be change in the air, with Mbappe having just one year remaining on his current contract.

The French striker has long been a target of Real Madrid’s, and Diario AS claim he could well join Los Blancos on a free transfer next summer.

But if that happens, the Spanish outlet report PSG could turn to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to fill the void.

With Ronaldo out of contract at Juventus next season, it’s claimed PSG are dreaming of linking up the two best players to play the game in Messi and the Portuguese sensation.

It’s claimed Ronaldo could well be up for the move, too, the 36-year-old seeing Paris as a fine destination to spend two years after he leaves Juventus.

Of course, this is only a rumour, but Messi and Ronaldo in one team? That would be quite something.