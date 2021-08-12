Paris Saint-Germain plotting another lethal transfer window in the summer of 2022

Paris Saint-Germain have been busy this summer. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have been their two most high-profile recruits – incredible that they took the captains of both Barcelona and Real Madrid on free transfers – but they’ve also recruited Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Four of those five were free transfers, in fact, and Marca report that the French club are planning on repeating the trick in the summer of 2022, an idea that will terrify the rest of Europe’s elite. Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo, long-term targets of PSG’s, are both entering the final year of their contracts, as is Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

So, of course, is Kylian Mbappe. Madrid have long been suitors of the Frenchman, and it’s unknown whether Messi’s arrival has changed his mind on his future. As things stand, he wants to join Madrid, and the Spanish giants still hold out hope that they could agree a deal for him yet this summer.

At Barcelona, there’s quite a few dangerous cases. Pedri and Ansu Fati’s current deals both run to the summer of 2022, although the former has the option of extending his to 2024. Fati had a similar agreement, although his team have resisted efforts to extend the deal. Ilaix Moriba’s contract also expires next summer, although he could still be sold this window.