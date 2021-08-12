Lionel Messi scored 234 goals for Newell’s Old Boys between the ages of seven and 12

Lionel Messi is a frightening footballer, simply put. He ended his Barcelona career having provided 672 goals and 305 assists in 778 games. That means he was directly responsible for 1.25 goals per game every game across 16 years, or 61 goals per year. He provided Barcelona 61 goals per year for 16 years.

Insane! Miguel Martinez, a press secretary at Rosario Football Association, went through all official papers from Lionel Messi's young years at Newell's Old Boys in his hometown Rosario between 1994-1999. Turn out Messi scored 234 goals in 176 games between the ages of 7 and 12. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) August 12, 2021

He won it all at Camp Nou, including ten La Liga titles and four Champions League titles. On an individual level, he won a remarkable six Ballon d’Or awards. Just this summer Messi led Argentina to the Copa America, their first title since 1993 and something that meant a great deal to him. Before that, he’d lost three Copa America finals as well as the 2014 World Cup final.

Messi's now joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he'll hope to continue his remarkable record. If he can repeat that record at PSG, they'll be pleased.