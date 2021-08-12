Kylian Mbappe welcomes Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi reported for his first day of work at Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, and met his new team-mates. Kylian Mbappe, of course, was one of them. Messi will form a lethal front three at the Parc des Princes beside the Frenchman and his old friend, Neymar. “Welcome to Paris, Leo,” Mbappe tweeted.

The idea of that front three coming to fruition is indeed a tantalising prospect. Messi joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this week, one of the most shocking stories of the summer if not the entire decade. The Argentine isn’t the only arrival this summer, of course. Sergio Ramos also joined from Real Madrid, as did Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi. Quite the boost to Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Messi scored 30 league goals for a below-par Barcelona team last term, contributing eleven assists. Mbappe scored 27 league goals last season, contributing seven assists. Neymar provided just nine goals and six assists in 18 league appearances last season.