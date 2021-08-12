Jose Maria Gimenez renews with Atletico Madrid until 2025

Jose Maria Gimenez has renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2025 according to a club statement. The 26-year-old Uruguayan joined the club back in 2013 at just 18, playing his role as Atletico won their first league title under the leadership of Cholo Simeone that season.

Gimenez became more and more important as the years passed, playing his 100th game for the club in October of 2017. Today, on the eve of the 2021/22 campaign, he’s at 217, and has been one of Atletico’s four captains since 2019/20. As well as La Liga, he’s also been part of teams to have lifted the Europa League and the European Super Cup.

That’s not mentioning, of course, last season, when Atletico won La Liga for the second time of the Simeone era, beating Real Madrid to the title on the final day of the season. Retaining their prize will be this term’s goal, as will making another run at the Champions League. They reached the final of the latter twice, in 2014 and 2016, only to be defeated by Madrid both times.