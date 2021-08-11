Watch: Gerard Moreno scores golazo to get Villarreal back on level terms against Chelsea

Chelsea faced Villarreal this evening in the final of the European Super Cup in Windsor Park. Chelsea came into the game having won the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City in the final, while Villarreal beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League to lift the first title of their history.

Chelsea chose a 3-4-2-1. Edouard Mendy started in goal, behind a back three of Kurt Zouma, Nathaniel Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger. Calum Hudson-Odoi, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso played in midfield, with Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz as the two inside forwards. Timo Werner led the line.

Unai Emery set his Villarreal team up in a 4-4-2 formation. Sergi Asenjo started in goal, behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Antonio Pedraza. Yeremi Pino, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros and Alberto Moreno populated the midfield, while Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia led the line.

Gerard Moreno: Chelsea 1×1 Villarreal pic.twitter.com/LarTbindTp — Gols do Diário (@DiarioGols) August 11, 2021

It was Chelsea that took the lead a couple minutes shy of the half-hour mark, through Ziyech. Havertz did superbly down the left side before squaring the ball for the Moroccan, who made no mistake with a calm and collected low finish. Villarreal equalised heading into the final 15 minutes; Moreno played a smart one-two before converting superbly with his weaker right foot.