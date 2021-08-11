Villarreal have been handed a boost ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea.

The Yellow Submarine has been dealt blow after blow in pre-season. Friendlies had to be cancelled due to positive coronavirus tests, and a number of players have since been ruled out through injury.

Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Samuel Chukwueze are all out of Villarreal’s first ever Super Cup, in Belfast.

But there is one boost, and that’s the return of Geronimo Rulli in goal.

Rulli was Villarreal’s cup goalkeeper last season with Sergio Asenjo playing La Liga matches.

And he was, of course, the hero of the Europa League final with Manchester United, saving David De Gea’s penalty to win Villarreal their first ever major trophy.

It looked as though Rulli would miss this one after contracting coronavirus recently, but Marca have confirmed the Argentine has tested negative and will be available for selection.

The question now is whether Unai Emery will call upon Rulli or whether he will stick with Sergio Asenjo having thought he would have little choice in the lead up to this game.