Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has had his say on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel spent around two years at Paris Saint-Germain before losing his job in December of last year.

But he quickly landed on his feet, taking over Chelsea just a couple of weeks later and going on to win the Champions League.

He and his side are now preparing for the UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal this evening.

And ahead of that game, Tuchel spoke about PSG‘s signing of Messi, the Argentine signing for the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer yesterday after it was confirmed he could not return to Barcelona.

“Lionel Messi is good for any team in the world,” Tuchel told Canal+ via Diario AS.

“It makes me a little sad that Messi couldn’t finish his career at Barca. Messi and Barcelona were one.

“Like all coaches, the PSG coach (Mauricio Pochettino) will have to work.”

Messi has signed a two-year contract with PSG and the move will see him link back up with former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

The Argentine was unveiled as a new PSG signing yesterday and he will give his first press conference as a PSG player this morning at around 11am Spanish time.