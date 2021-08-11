Spanish football evening headlines: Chelsea and Villarreal name lineups, Barcelona still owe Messi, Segunda Division around the corner

Spanish football evening headlines for August 11th

Chelsea and Villarreal name starting lineups ahead of European Super Cup

Chelsea play Villarreal this evening in the final of the European Super Cup in Windsor Park. Chelsea come into the game having won the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City in the final, while Villarreal beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League to lift the first title of their history.

Barcelona still have to pay Lionel Messi a loyalty bonus of €39m

Lionel Messi’s free transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was completed yesterday, but that doesn’t mean that the Catalan club are free of financial obligation toward the Argentine. According to El Mundo as reported by Colin Millar, Barcelona have to pay their former captain a loyalty bonus of €39m as revealed in the leak of Messi’s contract with the club last January.

Segunda Season Preview: Second Division doesn’t mean second best

Spain’s Segunda Division gets underway this Friday but you could have been mistaken for thinking that you were watching a Primera game; Huesca and Eibar clash in the opener at El Alcoraz. It won’t only be a clash of two former Primera sides, but also a clash of approaches from the clubs in terms of their preferred route to return to the Primera this season.

