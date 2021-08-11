Sevilla sporting director Monchi speaks about Jules Kounde’s future amid Chelsea interest

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has been one of the most eyed-up prospects in the market this summer. The Frenchman, still just 22, clearly has immense potential, and he’s logged two high-quality seasons at the Sanchez-Pizjuan that has attracted attention. Monchi, speaking on Wednesday afternoon, made clear that he could be sold if the right bid comes in.

Sevilla director Monchi on Chelsea-Koundé deal: “Many clubs have asked for Koundé. Of course there’s interest but no official bid on the table. I don’t know what’s gonna happen… if an important bid arrives, we’ll sell as this is our policy to improve the team”. 🔵 #CFC #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Kounde made his position clear shortly before Euro 2020, which he attended as a junior member of the French national team that went out, surprisingly, in the last 16 to Switzerland. He was ready for a new challenge, he said, ready to ascend to the elite of the elite and compete for the biggest honours in the game. Sevilla, for all their positives, can’t offer that, not really.

The Andalusians finished last season in fourth place in La Liga, but to their credit maintained a title challenge to the bitter end. Julen Lopetegui will have been disappointed in the manner in which they lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, however, evidence of the work they still need to do to take that next step.