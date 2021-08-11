Ronaldinho has had his say on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi is now officially a PSG player, putting pen-to-paper on Tuesday less than five days after it was confirmed he could not continue at Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar joined PSG on a free transfer, though PSG still had to fork out a fair amount of cash across signing on bonuses and wages.

Though, Messi does have company when it comes to being a superstar at both Barcelona and PSG.

It’s a path former star Ronaldinho trod, albeit the other way around, and the Brazilian has given his thoughts on Messi’s move to Paris.

He wrote on twitter: “It’s a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, may there be many moments of joy Leo!!! I’m also very happy with my partner @sergioramos on the team and a super cast, I’m smelling Champions huh hahaha.”

É uma alegria muito grande por ter jogado nesses dois clubes e ver agora o meu amigo vestindo esta camisa, que venham muitos momentos de alegria Leo!!! Também fico muito feliz com o meu parceiro @sergioramos no time e um super elenco, to sentindo cheiro de Champions hein kkkk 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/4cDlScpMJt — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) August 10, 2021

Messi will give his first press conference as a PSG player today from Paris at around 11am Spanish time.

Though, he will have to wait for his debut. It’s expected Messi will not feature for PSG until towards the end of the month having not played in any pre-season games to date.