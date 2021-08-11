Lionel Messi is now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player after a whirlwind week for the Argentine.

On Thursday night it was confirmed he would not be continuing at Barcelona, and just days later he was snapped up by PSG, who were already prepared for this scenario.

But now that the formalities are done and Messi has had his pictures in his new threads, attention will turn to when he can make his debut.

And it seems there will be a wait.

Messi had extended holidays this summer due to his efforts at Copa América which saw him lift the famous trophy with Argentina.

And even after those holidays, he was not able to return to Barcelona due to the contract situation.

Instead, he has been working on his own, and it’s thought he is going to spend some time getting up to speed with the group before joining in with match action.

Having not played any games in pre-season, Messi will start preparations with PSG and watch on from the stands for now, starting with PSG’s second game of the season, against Strasbourg this weekend.

Le Parisien via Marca claim Messi’s debut is likely to wait until August 29, an away game with Reims, but if that comes to soon, it will be a home clash with newly promoted Clermont Foot on September 12, after the international break.