Florentino Perez and Real Madrid’s move for Kylian Mbappe may come down to timing.

Mbappe has been a target of Real Madrid‘s for some time, the La Liga giants stalking from afar during recent years.

But Los Blancos may finally be about to make their move following PSG‘s signing of Lionel Messi.

The French giants have an inflated salary and a top striker in Mbappe who has less than one year remaining on his contract.

With Mbappe looking unlikely to sign a new deal, it’s a case of selling the striker now for a large fee or losing him for free, as far as PSG are concerned.

And armed with that information, Real Madrid could make a late move for the French international in this window.

PSG fans, and indeed football fans around the world, are already dreaming of a frontline featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, but PSG’s salary bill could yet land them in hot water with UEFA.

And Real Madrid could well look to offer them a solution after pooling money from the sale of Raphael Varane to Manchester United, as well as the departure of Sergio Ramos, who also joined PSG’s large wage bill

As Diario AS point out, deadline day is when Los Blancos chief Perez so often makes his move on players, previously signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Ronaldo Nazario, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric on the final day.

And as we head into the final day of this window, when PSG must make the ultimate decision over whether to risk losing Mbappe for free, it would be foolish to rule out a late move from Real Madrid as they finally look to secure their man.