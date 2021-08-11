Chelsea beat Villarreal on penalties to with the European Super Cup

Chelsea faced Villarreal this evening in the final of the European Super Cup in Windsor Park, with the London club winning 6-5 in a thrilling penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 after extra-time. Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought on specifically for the shootout, saved the decisive penalty from Raul Albiol.

Chelsea came into the game having won the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City in the final, while Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the final of the Europa League to lift the first title of their history.

It was Chelsea that took the lead a couple minutes shy of the half-hour mark, through Hakim Ziyech. Kai Havertz did superbly down the left side before squaring the ball for the Moroccan, who made no mistake with a cool finish. Villarreal equalised heading into the final 15; Gerard Moreno played a smart one-two before converting superbly with his weaker right foot. Unai Emery’s men did themselves proud, but came up short in the crucial moment.