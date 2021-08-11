Chelsea and Villarreal name starting lineups ahead of European Super Cup

Chelsea play Villarreal this evening in the final of the European Super Cup in Windsor Park. Chelsea come into the game having won the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City in the final, while Villarreal beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League to lift the first title of their history.

Your Chelsea team news for tonight! 🔵

Thomas Tuchel has set Chelsea up in what looks like a 3-4-2-1 formation. Edouard Mendy starts in goal, behind a back three of Kurt Zouma, Nathaniel Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger. The midfield is composed of Calum Hudson-Odoi, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso, with Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz playing as the two inside forwards. Timo Werner leads the line.

¡Estos son los XI futbolistas 'groguets' que saltarán al Windsor Park para enfrentarse ante el @ChelseaFC en la #SuperCup ⚽🏆!
#VivamosElMomento

Unai Emery has gone for what appears to be a 4-4-2. Sergi Asenjo starts in goal, behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Antonio Pedraza. Yeremi Pino, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros and Alberto Moreno populate the midfield, while Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia lead the line.