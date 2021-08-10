Watch: Lionel Messi arrives at the Parc des Princes for imminent announcement

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella have flown to Paris to complete his free transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this Tuesday afternoon. Rumours had emerged overnight that Barcelona had made a last-ditch offer to retain their talisman, but they were unsuccessful. An announcement is imminent.

This time, he is on his way for sure! I still can’t believe it! This is incredible. The greatest player of all time, in my city, in my club. Welcome to Paris Lionel Messi! ❤️💙🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/F6ht0rGJJ7 — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 10, 2021

Messi will sign a two-year contract according to Fabrizio Romano, with the option to extend until June 2024. He’ll be paid €35m net per season including add-ons. It’s a move that’s sent shockwaves through the European game, undoubtedly the story of the summer if not the story of the entire year.

Messi was welcomed like royalty when he arrived in the French capital, greeting a delighted multitude who gathered for him as if he was a king. He then made his way over to his new theatre, the Parc des Princes, for his presentation, which is expected later this evening. He arrived at the stadium at about 19:00 GMT.

Lionel Messi arriving at Parc des Princes. pic.twitter.com/69iAQmEhqb — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 10, 2021

Despite his age – Messi turned 34 over the summer – he’s still the best player in the world. The Argentine led his country to the Copa America last month, beating Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in the final to secure their first title since 1993. Messi won player of the tournament, contributing four goals and five assists.