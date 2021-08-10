Spanish football evening headlines: Messi joins PSG amid fan hysteria, shirts already sold out

Spanish football evening headlines for August 10th

Lionel Messi joins Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella flew to Paris to complete his free transfer from Barcelonato Paris Saint-Germain this Tuesday. Rumours had emerged overnight that Barcelona had made a last-ditch offer to retain their talisman, but they were unsuccessful. He’s now, to the shock of most of the world, a PSG player.

Lionel Messi and his family waves at gathered fans from their balcony at Hotel Monceau

Messi, Antonella and their three children waved at the fans from their balcony once they’d checked into the Hotel Monceau. They’re expected to stay there until they find a house in the city.

Lionel Messi’s shirt sold out on Paris Saint-Germain’s official online store in 30 minutes

PSG released the official unveiling video, a dramatic number, at around 21:15 GMT. He’ll wear the number 30, the number he wore first at Barcelona, and allow Neymar to keep his number ten. According to Jonas Adnan Giaever, Messi’s new shirt was sold out on PSG’s official online store by 21:45, remarkably just a half-hour after his signature was made official.

