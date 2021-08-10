Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti has been clear about his future amid boos from supporters during the Joan Gamper Trophy win over Juventus.

Umtiti was one of the players who was marked for departure amid the whole Lionel Messi situation.

With Barca needing to reduce their salary spending, Umtiti was one of the players the club looked to sell amid a plethora of injury issues over recent years.

But the defender did not exactly jump at the chance to leave the club, happy at Barcelona, and indeed with his contract, which still has two years remaining.

Umtiti has every right to see out the contract he earned, but he was harshly booed by some fans during the Joan Gamper Trophy match, with some fans feeling as though the defender held some portion of the blame for Messi’s exit.

That is, of course, nonsense, but Umtiti was left upset by the situation, saying after the game: “Sometimes I think it’s best to say nothing and let the silence take care of things.”

As far as Umtiti is concerned, nothing has changed, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Frenchman is open to leaving as Barcelona continue their mission of shifting salary mass.

But he will not leave unless there is an offer from a team that is competition or likely to compete for titles.

Still only 27 years of age, and having returned to a very good condition following his injury issues, Umtiti wants to continue playing at the top level, and he is not willing to sacrifice that desire.