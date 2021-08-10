The Martin Odegaard situation remains wide open as we head into the final three weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Norwegian midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, and the Gunners are interested in signing him permanently this summer.

But with Carlo Ancelotti returning and the Italian keen to get Odegaard back into the fold, Arsenal’s hopes appeared to have been ended.

That is not the end of the saga, however, with reports emerging that Odegaard – who wants regular football more than anything else at this point – unconvinced of where he fits in heading into the new season.

In theory, Odegaard should have his chance to impress with both Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde out injured for Real Madrid‘s season opener with Alaves on Saturday.

But the 22-year-old still did not start on Sunday when Real Madrid drew with AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly.

Isco was preferred, alongside Luka Modric, and that has led to reports Odegaard remains unconvinced of his position and thus will still consider an exit before the transfer window slams shut.

Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarette is reporting that Real Madrid want to see Odegaard stay and fight for his place, but the midfielder could yet opt to leave.

It’s claimed Real Madrid will not consider another loan due to the Norway international only having two years remaining on his contract.

It would take Arsenal around €40 or €50 million to secure Odegaard’s signing. The player hasn’t made a final decision about his future but is seriously considering a move away from Madrid. He is not optimistic about his playing time and wants to start. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) August 10, 2021

At this point, nothing is decided, but Odegaard could yet leave if he is not given opportunities in the opening games of the season with three La Liga matchdays until the end of the transfer window.

It’s claimed that if Odegaard does leave, it will take ‘around €40 or €50 million’ for Arsenal, or indeed another club, to seal the deal this summer.