Lionel Messi will not travel to Paris just yet amid an expected move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine superstar is on the lookout for a new club after it was confirmed he would not be returning to Barcelona, ending his 21-year association with the club.

It’s beginning to look inevitable that Messi’s next destination will be Paris, but reports that he is already headed to the French capital are untrue.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Messi will not travel to Paris until he has agreed a contract with PSG.

It’s said that an agreement is still some way off due to the complications involved in signing Messi, given his image rights and other contractual details.

And until a deal can be agreed, or at least in principle, Messi will remain in Catalonia.

With those details, it is likely Messi will miss the opening weeks of the season, especially given PSG are already up and running, beating Troyes in their Ligue 1 opener last weekend.