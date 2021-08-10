Fabrizio Romano has weighted in on the Lionel Messi situation at Barcelona.

It was confirmed last week that Messi would not continue at Camp Nou following the expiry of his contract in July.

A new deal was agreed for around three weeks, but Barcelona backed out amid financial issues at the club, leaving Messi to search for a new club.

But last night, it emerged via La Porteria that Barcelona may have made a ‘one last attempt’ to re-sign the Argentine superstar, despite him holding a teary farewell press conference on Sunday.

Transfer expert Romano has now weighed in on those reports, saying he has not found any confirmation of a fresh bid, but he does believe PSG are attempting to move quickly to get a deal done.

He wrote on Twitter: “‘Patience’. PSG totally confident and optimistic to sign Leo Messi soon. He’ll fly to Paris once the agreement will be completed in every detail.

“It’s an important contract officially received 48h ago – ‘normal’ timing.

“There’s currently no new bid from Barcelona.”

This could be one to keep an eye on, but for now, it seems as though Messi is still more likely to end up in Paris than remain in Catalonia, even with those surprise reports last night.