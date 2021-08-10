Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for August 10.

Late Messi attempt

Lionel Messi has reportedly received a late contract offer from Barcelona after it was confirmed he would not to be continuing.

According to Catalan TV show La Porteria, Barca CEO Ferran Reverter has called the Messi camp to make ‘one last attempt’ to keep the Argentine superstar.

Currently, the information is unverified, but it could be an interesting twist.

Messi yet to travel

Messi is yet to travel to Paris amid an expectation he will join PSG this season following his Barcelona exit.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Messi will not travel until a contract is agreed, and there is a lot to be agreed due to image rights and other facets.

Odegaard chases solution

Martin Odegaard is said to be pursuing a solution over his Real Madrid future.

According to Marca, the midfielder still doesn’t see a clear future at Real Madrid amid heavy competition in the Los Blancos midfield.

And with that in mind, he is said to be chasing a solution over his future before the end of the transfer window.

The Marca report does not claim that solution is an exit, but Odegaard wants to know where he stands to be able to make a decision.