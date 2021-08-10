Atletico Madrid look set to end their search for a striker in the coming days as they edge closer to a deal.

Diego Simeone has been keen to add a frontman this season with only Luis Suarez to rely upon as an out and out striker.

The loan of Moussa Dembélé last season proved a largely unsuccessful one, the Frenchman featuring sparingly before returning to Lyon.

But ahead of this season, with Suarez another year older, there is a feeling that Los Rojiblancos will need another option in the frontline.

And that’s why they have turned to Wolves frontman Rafa Mir.

According to COPE, Atleti have all-but closed the deal for Mir, who is not expecting to travel back to England at all following his efforts at the Olympics with Spain, where he won a silver medal.

The report claims Atletico have agreed a deal with Wolves worth €15million upfront with €10million in variables.

The deal is said to be imminent with Mir staying in Madrid to ensure he is able to participate in Atleti’s La Liga opener against Celta Vigo this Sunday.