Villarreal confirm Gerard Moreno contract extension until 2027

La Liga side Villarreal have confirmed a contract extension for star man Gerard Moreno until 2027.

The Yellow Submarine have been working on a new deal for the Spanish international in recent weeks following his return from international duty at Euro 2020.

Moreno’s previous deal was due to expire in 2023 with growing speculation that he could be targeted by one of Spain’s big hitters in the coming months.

However, the defending Europa League champions have now issued a real statement of intent over the 29-year-old by tying his long term future to the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Moreno played a key role for Unai Emery‘s side in 2020/21 as the club secured their first ever major title thanks to a final penalty shootout win over Manchester United.

On a personal level, Moreno also enjoyed his best season in front of goal with 23 league goals and 30 in all competitions, before finally forcing his way into the La Roja squad this summer.

