Spanish football evening headlines: Paris expects as Messi edges closer to PSG and Busquets takes over the Barcelona captaincy

Here are you Spanish football evening headlines for August 9.

PSG fans gather to welcome Messi

Thousands of expectant Paris Saint-Germain fans have gathered across Paris to catch a potential glimpse of Lionel Messi.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, supporters waited at Le Bourget Airport, where Messi and his family are expected to land on their arrival in the coming days.

Read more here.

PSG planning Paris party for Messi’s arrival

Ligue 1 giants PSG are rumoured to be planning an Eiffel Tower light show to confirm the arrival of Lionel Messi.

According to ESPN journalist Julien Laurens the club are already making plans for Messi’s arrival into their team of superstars.

The report claims PSG will welcome Messi with a ceremony beamed onto the iconic Eiffel Tower similar to that of Neymar‘s arrival in 2017.

Image via ESPN

Sergio Busquets named as Barcelona’s new captain

Barcelona have confirmed Sergio Busquets will succeed Lionel Messi as club captain in 2021/22.

The club have moved quickly to confirm his replacement, with Busquets installed as their new skipper, as per an official statement.

Read more here.