Raphael Varane is finally set to complete his move to Manchester United.

It has been around two weeks since Manchester United and Real Madrid agreed a €50million deal over the transfer of Varane.

Complications due to coronavirus travel restriction have seen the move dragged out, despite the centre-back agreeing personal terms some time ago.

But the move will finally be made official this week, with Varane now in Manchester.

According to the reliable Jonathan Shrager, Varane’s unveiling at Old Trafford will be on Wednesday, and he will be registered in time with a view of potentially making his debut in United’s Premier League opener with Leeds United this weekend.

That means Varane will officially end his 10-year association with Real Madrid on Wednesday, though Los Blancos have known this was coming for weeks.

Real Madrid are not expected to replace Varane this summer amid the free signing of David Alaba.

Eder Militao is expected to start at centre-back, replacing Varane, while Alaba will replace Sergio Ramos.

Nacho Fernandez and the young Victor Chust are also expected to challenge for a spot across the coming season.