Pedri set for Barcelona preseason return this week

Barcelona teenage superstar Pedri is set to return to training this week just days after his return from the Olympics.

Pedri has been ever present for club and country in the last twelve months after completing more La Liga minutes than any other La Blaugrana player in 2020/21 with 37 league appearances.

He went onto play a key role in Spain‘s run to the semi finals of Euro 2020 before joining up with the Olympic squad in Tokyo.

However, despite major concerns over the potential for burnout for the 18-year-old, he is expected to rejoin the Barcelona camp in the next 48 hours.

According to reports from Diario AS, he will undergo mandatory PCR tests on Wednesday and should link up with the squad on Thursday.

Fellow Olympians Oscar Mingueza and Eric Garica will not return to training yet, with the former nursing an injury picked up in Japan and the latter still awaiting his registration as a Barcelona player.