Here are you Spanish morning headlines for August 9.

Messi to PSG

Lionel Messi is expected to sign for PSG in the coming days.

L’Equipe via Mundo Deportivo claim everything is set for the Argentine’s arrival following his Barcelona goodbye over the weekend.

Messi is yet to travel to Paris, but reports claim the move is well underway.

Arsenal eye Trippier

Arsenal are said to be eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are pursuing a €40million move for the England international.

Trippier has also been linked with Manchester United in this window.

Coutinho returns

Philippe Coutinho is back and ready for action after spending much of last year out injured.

The Brazilian, who could yet be sold this summer, has returned to full training and was named on the bench for Barcelona’s Joan Gamper Trophy win over Juventus.