Lionel Messi could be offered his old No.19 or No.30 at PSG

Lionel Messi will be offered either of his old squad numbers from Barcelona if he joins PSG this week.

Messi’s departure from the Camp Nou has been confirmed amid a growing storm in Catalonia with the Argentinian now free to negotiate a free transfer ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Ligue 1 giants PSG are rumoured to be the red hot favourites to secure a deal for the 34-year-old as part of a flexible two year contract in the French capital.

With growing speculation of a deal being close to completion in Paris, attention has turned to other factors related to his arrival, including what number he will wear at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar reportedly offered to surrender his No.10 jersey to Messi with his former teammate wearing it for the last 13 seasons at Barcelona.

However, Messi rumoured to have rejected Neymar’s gesture out of respect, and he could be handed either his former No.19 or No. 30 by PSG as per reports from Marca.

Messi’s wore No.30 during his breakthrough season in 2004, before graduating into No.19 in 2006, and on to No.10 in 2008.