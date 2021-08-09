Gareth Bale has sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti upon his Real Madrid return.

The Welshman spent last season away from Real Madrid after his relationship with Zinedine Zidane, and indeed the fans, broke down.

But heading into the final year of his contract, it appears as though he will spend the coming season back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is keen to keep Bale around, and following the veteran’s performance against AC Milan on Sunday, it is easy to see why.

Bale notably missed a penalty during the game, but his contribution beyond that was significant.

The winger looked lively throughout, and pulled off a superb run to win the penalty in the first place.

Wearing the number 50, which was jarring after so many years seeing the number 11 on his back at Real Madrid, Bale impressed and was unlucky to get an assist early on when he delivered a delightful, curling ball to the far post towards Luka Jovic.

He forced a brilliant save from AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan on the 34th minute when he shot from more than 30 yards out, and showed electric pace to win the penalty that he couldn’t quite slot past the aforementioned Maignan.

The performance earned fine reviews from the Madrid press, too, and it’s a clear message of intent from Bale, who could well feature prominently under Ancelotti this season.