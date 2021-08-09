Fede Valverde to miss La Liga start through injury

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a new injury blow with Fede Valverde set to miss their La Liga kick off.

The Italian coach has been forced to balance his squad between injuries and delayed international returns in recent weeks with no wins in their warm up games.

German international Toni Kroos has already been ruled out for the start of the 2021/22 campaign after picking up a groin injury in training earlier this month.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Valverde will punch another hole in Ancelotti’s midfield as he struggles to overcome a muscle strain.

Valverde missed the trip to Austria last weekend as Los Blancos drew 0-0 with AC Milan and he looks set to be short on match fitness to face Alaves on August 14.

Despite the negative update on Valverde, Gareth Bale could be in line for his first competitive Real Madrid appearance since June 2020, after coming through unscathed against Milan.