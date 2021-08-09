Atletico Madrid La Liga

Watch Diego Simeone grab Yannick Carrasco and push Feyenoord boss in high-tempered friendly

Diego Simeone produced some interesting scenes during Atletico Madrid’s pre-season friendly with Feyenoord.

Atleti suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Dutch side on Sunday, conceding the winner three minutes into injury time.

Angel Correa cancelled out Bryan Linssen’s opener just seven minutes from time, but 10-man Atletico still managed to leave empty-handed from their final pre-season clash.

Atleti were down to 10 man for the entirety of the second half after Yannick Carrasco was sent off four minutes before half-time.

Carrasco kicked out on an opponent, triggering furious scenes from Simeone, as well as almost all of the players on the pitch.

Both sets of players rushed to the scenes after Carrasco’s reaction and a shoving match ensued.

Simeone then rushed down to the scene and grabbed Carrasco, removing him from the situation.

Then, at full-time, Simeone complained to the referee, only to be confronted by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

The Atletico boss reacted by shoving Slot, who laughed as Simeone was led away.

As you can see on the videos above, Slot was asked about the confrontation by club media, and he laughed it off.

No harm done.

Posted by

Tags Arne Slot Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Yannick Carrasco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.