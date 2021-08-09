Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has sent a cryptic message over the exit of Lionel Messi.

Umtiti was one of the teammates who said goodbye to Messi on Sunday as the Argentine superstar posed for pictures and exchanged embraces with teammates and friends following a teary press conference.

It was confirmed last week that Messi will not return to Camp Nou with Barcelona unable to find the resources and unable to accept La Liga’s deal with CVC in order to ratify a new contract

A sad goodbye from Messi on Sunday followed, and a number of teammates have already spoken out about the whole situation.

But Umtiti, who has worked with Messi for the last five years, has chosen to send a rather cryptic message, holding back his thoughts.

He said, as cited by Sport: “At times, it’s better to say nothing and let the silence take car of things.”

Umtiti is one of the players who was placed on the transfer list as Barcelona looked to reduce their salary bill to sign Messi.

And he could well still be sold given Barca remain in dire straights financially even without Messi.