Barcelona are likely to get extra time to register two of their new signings.

The Blaugrana are still mourning the loss of Lionel Messi after it was confirmed last week that the Argentine would not be returning to the club.

And to add insult to injury, new signing Sergio Aguero was ruled out for 10 weeks today with a tendon injury.

But there is a silver lining in the injury to Aguero.

Primarily, the loss of Aguero will be a blow for Barcelona, who don’t have a great deal of depth across that front line.

But what the injury does is allow Barca more time to register their new signing.

As things stand, none of Barca’s four new signings have been registered with la Liga due to the club’s financial situation.

President Joan Laporta has spoken optimistically about registering all of those players amid the departure of Messi.

But the players remain unregistered and Barca will need to register players by Friday to include them in their first La Liga squad of the season on Sunday when Real Sociedad visit Camp Nou.

The deadlines for each matchday will follow a similar pattern until the end of August, and September 1 will be the final date for new registrations until January.

That is the ultimate deadline for Barcelona, but they will now be helped by the injury of Aguero, as well as the late arrival of Eric Garcia.

If the Blaugrana can make room financially, they can register Memphis Depay and Emerson Royal ahead of Friday, with Ronald Koeman likely wanting to use both players in the opening weekend.

They can then use all the time they need up until the final deadline to include Aguero, knowing he is out for 10 weeks anyway.

And in the case of Garcia, they will likely have an extra week.

Garcia participated in Euro 2020 and the Olympics this summer, but he won’t get any extra holidays due to limited participation for Manchester City last summer.

He is, however, unlikely to feature this weekend, not due to return until midweek of this week, so registration ahead of next week’s clash with Athletic Club should suffice.

And that flexibility between Aguero and Garcia should give Barcelona the help they need to get all four new signings registered ahead of the September deadline.