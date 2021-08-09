Barcelona confirm Sergio Busquets as new captain

Barcelona have confirmed Sergio Busquets will succeed Lionel Messi as club captain in 2021/22.

Messi’ departure from the club has been confirmed in recent days with the Argentinian bringing to an end a total of 21 years in Catalonia.

Messi was named as captain ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, following the departure of Andres Iniesta, with the club winning one La Liga and one Copa del Rey title under his leadership.

However, the club have moved quickly to confirm his replacement, with Busquets installed as their new skipper, as per an official statement.

Busquets will lead a ‘captains group’ at the Camp Nou this season with Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba supporting the veteran midfielder.

Pique will move up to vice captain with full back pair Roberto now third and the newly installed Alba at fourth place in the order.

Barcelona kick off their La Liga campaign this weekend with a home tie against Real Sociedad.