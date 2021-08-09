Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona preseason training

Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati has returned to light training with the club ahead of the La Liga season kick off.

The Spanish international has endured a frustrating period on the sidelines since November 2020 after suffering knee ligament damage.

Despite initially opting against an operation, the 18-year-old striker has since undergone a series of surgical procedures as part of his recovery process.

After making the decision not to feature for La Roja at Euro 2020 the La Masia academy product was expected to return to action in July.

However, that comeback was delayed due to an elongated rehabilitation programme in Madrid.

But, Barcelona have given their fans real cause for optimism with Twitter video footage showing him back in training with the first team squad.

The Catalan giants are unlikely to put a firmly set date on his return to match action with cautious estimates indicating a comeback after the September international break.