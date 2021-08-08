Valencia reject Marseille offer for Daniel Wass

Valencia have rejected a renewed transfer bid from Ligue 1 side Marseille for utility man Daniel Wass.

Marseille are rumoured to be determined to bring the Danish international to the Stade Velodrome ahead of the 2021/22 domestic season.

However, their initial advances have been turned down by Los Che, as they push for a higher fee for the 32-year-old in the coming weeks.

According to reports from Marca, Wass has asked the club to let him leave this month, after sliding down the starting pecking order at the Estadio Mestalla.

But despite the willingness from both Marseille and Wass to secure a deal, Valencia have dismissed their €1.5m offer as they hold out for a bid closer to their own €6m valuation.

The main stumbling block to an agreement appears to be Valencia’s concerns over signing a suitable replacement within the window as Wass’ versatility would leave a real hole in their plans.