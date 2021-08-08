Tottenham linked with shock Lionel Messi move

Premier League side Tottenham could make a shock last minute move to sign Lionel Messi this week.

Messi’s Barcelona departure has been confirmed in recent days following a total breakdown in contract extension talks at the Camp Nou.

The Argentinian has now departed from the club he has called home for 21 years and will be targeted by major clubs from across Europe as a free transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain are heavily rumoured to be the favourites to sign the 34-year-old with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino already hinting at a possible move.

However, as per reports from ESPN, via the Daily Express, Spurs will now rival the Parisians in a possible bidding war.

Tottenham boss Nuno Santo has been handed a bumper transfer budget by the club ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Portuguese coach is likely to be already planning for life without Harry Kane in 2021 with an extra £100m available to him if the England star moves on this month.