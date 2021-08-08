Spanish football morning headlines: Lionel Messi bids Barcelona a tearful farewell

Spanish football morning headlines for August 8th

Lionel Messi says goodbye to Barcelona

The hardest thing to say is goodbye, but that’s what Lionel Messi has done today. The Argentine gave a press conference at Camp Nou to bid farewell to Barcelona, the club he joined as a teenager and the only one he’s represented throughout his amazing career.

Lionel Messi: “Last year I wanted to leave, this year I didn’t. That’s why I’m sad.”

“This is the most difficult moment of my career, no doubt,” Lionel Messi said during an emotional press conference. “I’ve had many difficult, hard moments, many defeats, but then you could get back to training and get revenge. Now I can’t return, my time at the club is over. I feel very sad to have to leave this club, the club I love, in a moment I didn’t expect. I never lie, I’ve always been up front and told the truth. Last year I wanted to leave, this year I didn’t. That’s why I’m sad.”

Lionel Messi to undergo medical in Paris within 24 hours before signing for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain quickly emerged as the leading contenders for Lionel Messi’s signature once he became available, and Julien Laurens confirmed they had reached an agreement with the Argentine on Sunday afternoon. He’ll undergo a medical either this evening or tomorrow in Paris and will then sign his contract.

