Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona begin life without Messi against Juventus as Real and Atletico Madrid endure poor ends to preseason

Spanish football evening headlines for August 8th

Barcelona begin life after Messi in Juventus clash

Barcelona begin life after Lionel Messi in tonight’s annual Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Juventus.

With the 2021/22 La Liga season set to kick off next weekend, Ronald Koeman has named a strong starting XI to face the Turin club.

Read more here.

Bale misses penalty as Real Madrid draw with AC Milan

Real Madrid winless preseason campaign has wrapped up with a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in Austria.

The Spanish giants had chances to win the game but Gareth Bale saw his weak penalty kept out by Mike Maignan before the break.

Read more here.

Atletico Madrid wrap up preseason with Feyenoord loss

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid ended their 2021/22 preseason campaign with a 2-1 loss away at Feyenoord.

Narrow wins over Wolfsburg and RB Salzburg have sparked confidence for the season ahead but they needed penalties to edge out Numancia and then lost on spot kicks to Cadiz.

Read more here.