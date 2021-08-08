Sevilla linked with Turkish defensive star Ozan Kabak

Sevilla could make a move for Schalke 04 star Ozan Kabak to boost the defensive options in the coming weeks.

Julen Lopetegui is in the market for new defenders following the departure of Sergi Gomez to Espanyol last month and the constant speculation surrounding Jules Kounde.

If Kounde does move on, Lopetegui will be without two of his first choice defenders from the 2020/21 campaign, and the former Spain boss will need reinforcements.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the relegation of Schalke 04 from the German top flight at the back end of 2020/21 means the club need to offload players.

Liverpool opted against making their loan deal with Kabak into a permanent deal in June with the 21-year-old subsequently returning to Germany for preseason training.

With Schalke 04 likely to demand in the region of €25m for the Turkish international, Sevilla will now assess their options, with the future of Kounde the real key to any potential deal.