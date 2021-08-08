Ronald Koeman positive of Barcelona success despite Lionel Messi exit

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has issued a confident message to fans ahead of their 2021/22 La Liga campaign.

The Dutch boss spoke to fans at the Estadi Johan Cruyff ahead of their 3-0 Joan Gamper Trophy win over Juventus.

Koeman spoke about the high profile exit of talismanic captain Lionel Messi but he assured supporters of his confidence of a strong season to come in the months ahead.

“Despite the farewell to Leo Messi, we are very excited about this new season”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“With the squad we have, the signings we’ve made and the young players coming through, they are always the future of this great club.”

Messi’s departure will dominate news surrounding the club in the coming weeks with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain appearing to be a growing possibility.

The Parisians could offer the 34-year-old striker a bumper salary package alongside a two or three year contract in the French capital.

New signing Memphis Depay continued his impressive preseason goal scoring form with the opener against Juventus as Koeman’s side take on Real Sociedad in their season curtain raiser next weekend.

